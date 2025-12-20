Kyiv completes meeting with the US and Europe, and the US is expected to hold talks with Dmitriev

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff during talks in Moscow (Photo: EPA)

On December 19 Ukraine, the United States, and European partners hold talks in America on a peace plan, reported head of the Ukrainian delegation and secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. The next day, the special representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that he was heading to the United States.

"We have completed a meeting in the United States with American and European partners. Following the meeting, I informed the President of Ukraine," Umerov wrote.

The Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on "further steps and continuation of joint work in the near future," the NSDC secretary said. He did not provide any other details.

Already on 20 December Putin's special representative Dmitriev wrote that he was on his way to Miami.

Earlier, about his meeting in America with the US president Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner reported sources of a number of Western media.

In particular, the Russian interlocutor of the Reuters agency said that any meetings between Dmitriev and Ukrainian negotiators were ruled out.

"Three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned," he said.