Ukraine has discussed a peace plan with the United States. Now comes Putin's envoy
On December 19 Ukraine, the United States, and European partners hold talks in America on a peace plan, reported head of the Ukrainian delegation and secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. The next day, the special representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that he was heading to the United States.
"We have completed a meeting in the United States with American and European partners. Following the meeting, I informed the President of Ukraine," Umerov wrote.
The Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on "further steps and continuation of joint work in the near future," the NSDC secretary said. He did not provide any other details.
Already on 20 December Putin's special representative Dmitriev wrote that he was on his way to Miami.
Earlier, about his meeting in America with the US president Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner reported sources of a number of Western media.
In particular, the Russian interlocutor of the Reuters agency said that any meetings between Dmitriev and Ukrainian negotiators were ruled out.
"Three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned," he said.
- Earlier, president Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not recognize its Donbas as "Russian" neither in fact nor in law, however, there is still no consensus on the issue of territories while working on a peace plan with US representatives.
- He also noted that the discussion of the document on security guarantees for Ukraine continues. One of the fundamental points is that Ukraine should receive guarantees like NATO Article 5.
- US secretary of state Rubio said that the United States has made progress in negotiations to resolve the war, but the most difficult issues are always the last to be decided.
