Security guarantees from the US. Details of the weapons will not be disclosed until the document is approved

Ukrainian delegation is heading to the United States to discuss a "peace plan" and security guarantees, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Discussions on the document on security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States are underway, and details on weapons will not be disclosed until the agreements are finalized. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answering questions from journalists in the Presidential Office chat.

According to him, work is underway with the United States on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy outlined the fundamental things for Kyiv. In particular, he emphasized that the U.S. Congress must vote on this document to make the guarantees legally binding.

The second fundamental thing is that "this is Article 5 of NATO". And the third point is that Ukraine needs to know how its partners will react in case of a repeat of the aggression.

"Next, there are details on weapons, on strengthening our army, on the size of the Ukrainian army. Basically, all these details, except for the number of troops, you know that it should be at least 800,000 and remain so. As for the details of weapons, etc., we agreed with the United States not to discuss the details publicly until this document is finalized," Zelenskyy said.

The president also announced another round of talks between Ukraine and the United States in the coming days.

"Regarding the discussion of this plan, 20 points, security guarantees, a contract for reconstruction. All documents, all possible steps. Now the teams will meet, Friday-Saturday [December 19-20]," the head of state said.

He added that the Ukrainian team will work in the United States. The delegation is already on its way to the United States.

"And the Americans are waiting for them there. I don't know who else might be present. Maybe the Europeans will be there," Zelenskyy emphasized.

On December 16, Politico wrote that the US encourage Ukraine to reach an agreement to end the war as soon as possible, offering security guarantees based on NATO Article 5.

On December 17, the media reported that the following weekend a meeting is scheduled in Miami of The United States and Russia on a peaceful settlement.