Umerov spoke about a new meeting in the United States, after which he will report to Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

On December 19, the United States will host new talks between the US and Ukraine on the US president Donald Trump's peace plan. About reported head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

"Today, in the United States, together with [chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine] lieutenant general Andriy Hnatov we will start another round of consultations with the American side," he wrote.

Umerov added that, at the invitation of the United States, European partners are also involved in this format: "We are grateful to the United States for the coordination that allows us to maintain a common vision and move in a coordinated manner."

The official noted that the Ukrainian delegation is constructive, has already held preliminary consultations with European colleagues and is preparing for further conversations with the Americans.

"Following the consultations, a report to the president of Ukraine To Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are acting strictly in line with the priorities set by the president: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term," Umerov summarized.

The day before, the Associated Press quoted an anonymous US official, wrotemoscow is planning to send Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, to Miami for talks.

These talks are scheduled to take place on December 20, and Dmitriev will meet with the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the media source said.

"Trump's advisers are expected to inform Putin's envoy of progress made in talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials and try to get Russia's government to agree to the updated proposal on ending the war," wrote Axios on December 17, reporting on a possible meeting with Dmitriev.

His sources noted that there are no plans for a trilateral meeting between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia.

Also, unnamed officials in Kyiv and Washington said that during the talks in Berlin, significant progress was made in issues of security guarantees that Ukraine will receive in a future peace agreement, but disagreements over territorial issue still remain.

At the same time, Moscow is demanding that Ukraine give up all of the territory of its Donbas that the Russians have failed to occupy.

Dmitriev's likely visit could come more than two weeks after Vitkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator in Moscow and discussed Trump's peace plan. Putin's special representative began discussing this document with US presidential advisers two months ago.