Trump says peace talks are "getting somewhere" and expects quick reactions from Kyiv

US President expects Ukraine to respond quickly, as Russia often "changes its mind"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ)

Negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are "nearing a solution". This opinion said the US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office

He expressed hope that Ukraine would "respond quickly."

"They are getting close to something. I hope Ukraine reacts quickly because Russia is there. Every time they take too much land, Russia changes its mind," Trump said.

His words came as the Russian delegation met with U.S. representatives on December 20. According to the Associated Press, Moscow send for negotiations kirill Dmitriev in Miami. The United States will be represented by a special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.