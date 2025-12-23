Emergency blackouts begin in Ukraine due to massive Russian strikes on the energy sector

The aggressor state is attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again. At Ukrenergo's command, emergency blackouts were introduced in the regions

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the backdrop of a massive combined Russian attack, emergency power outages began in Ukraine at night and in the morning of December 23. This was reported by local power distribution companies.

In particular, in Kyiv and the region, at the command of Ukrenergo , emergency blackouts were applied.

Emergency outage schedules have also been introduced in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that Russia is attacking Ukraine's energy sector again, and as soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and power engineers will begin to eliminate the consequences to restore power supply in the regions as soon as possible. Emergency blackouts will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.