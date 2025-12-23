Russia massively attacked with missiles and "Shaheds": explosions were heard, there were hits in Konotop region

Russians have launched a new massive attack on Ukraine. The occupiers are launching "chessmen" and missiles

A cruise missile (Illustrative photo: "Center" Air Command)

On the night of December 23 and in the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with "shaheds" and missiles. An air alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions of Ukraine. In particular, Sumy region was under massive attack, reported oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

Throughout the night, Russians launched attack UAVs almost all over Ukraine – from the eastern regions to Rivne and Ternopil. In addition to the drones, launches of KABs in Kharkiv region and the movement of high-speed targets in the direction of Zaporizhzhia were recorded.

In Sumy region, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka district, with hits in Konotop district. There were no casualties, but there are power outages in the region.

Public reported about the explosions in Kharkiv, Rivne, and Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

At 06:27, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said about the work of air defense in the capital.

From 06:40, the Air Force reports launching cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Alerts map: alerts.in.ua

At Ukrzaliznytsia notedthat the constant activity of enemy drones hinders the work of railroad workers to restore damaged infrastructure near Korosten after ascent from the tracks of a freight train.