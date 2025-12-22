A freight train derails in Zhytomyr region: there are injured, train routes are changed

Due to the accident near Korosten, the movement of some passenger and suburban trains has changed

Train derailment near Korosten (Photo: Pertsovsky/Facebook)

A freight train has derailed near the town of Korosten in Zhytomyr region, injuring two railroad workers and changing the schedule of some flights. About reported в Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Due to the 'oversize' of the locomotive on the adjacent track, the crew of the passenger train 45/46 Kharkiv-Uzhhorod urgently stopped its own train, and its locomotive went off the tracks," the statement said.

The driver and assistant driver of the freight train were injured, both hospitalized. There were no injuries among the passengers. One passenger was cut by glass and was treated at the scene.

The causes of the incident are being clarified, Ukrzaliznytsia added.

The 45/46 train will run with a significant delay, as it has already been diverted to a neighboring station and rerouted via a detour. The route change also affects some trains that are already being rerouted through Shepetivka, Koziatyn, and Fastiv. Delays are expected to be three hours or more.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that trains are running through Fastiv instead of Korosten:

→ №1/123 Kharkiv – Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta;

→ №44/50 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy;

→ No. 92 Lviv – Kyiv;

→ No. 30 Uzhhorod – Kyiv;

→ No. 8/150 Chernivtsi – Kyiv;

→ No. 52 Przemysl – Kyiv;

→ No. 68/20 Warsaw, Kholm – Kyiv;

→ 108 Solotvyno – Kyiv.

Train No. 98 Kovel-Kyiv, as an exception, runs through Zhytomyr, where the delay will be shorter. At the Shepetivka station, a transfer to a suburban shuttle to Korosten and back is organized.

As for suburban traffic, these days change routes of such trains:

→ No. 6610 will run Malyn – Borshchahivka (instead of Korosten – Borshchahivka);

→ No. 6601 Kyiv-Pas (Prymorskyi) – Malyn (instead of Kyiv-Pas (Prymorskyi) – Korosten);

→ No. 6614 Malyn – Kyiv-Pas (Suburban) (instead of Korosten – Kyiv-Pas (Suburban)).

Ukrzaliznytsia added that train No. 6606 Malyn – Kyiv-Pas will temporarily stop running this day. An alternative flight has been scheduled – #6610 Malyn – Borshchahivka, departing at 07:07.

Pros information the head of Ukrzaliznytsia Alexander Pertsovskythe company has started restoration work at the site.

"Passenger trains are being detoured. Korosten suburban trains are limited to Chopovychi station," he added.

ADDED at 08:41. According to the previous information According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the freight train was hit by a detonation, probably a shahed.