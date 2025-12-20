Additional cars assigned to trains to Chisinau after Russian attack in Odesa region

Ukrzaliznytsia announces that tickets for additional cars to Moldova will be available on December 20

After Russian attacks in Odesa region, Ukrzaliznytsia has assigned an additional group of railcars to the Moldovan capital Chișinău from Odesa and Kyiv. This was announced by the national carrier reported in their social networks.

According to him, tickets for the additional cars will be available by December 20.

"This was UZ's prompt response to the complications of crossing the Moldovan border by other means of transport. Ukrzaliznytsia continues to monitor the situation and will increase the capacity of its connections with Chișinău if necessary so that all residents of both countries can move freely between Moldova and Ukraine," the statement said.

The day before, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported that due to the Russian attack near the village of Mayaki in Odesa region, there is no vehicular traffic to settlements and border crossing points in the west of the region.

Instead, the authorities provided a list of available border crossing points in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.