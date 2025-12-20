Additional cars assigned to trains to Chisinau after Russian attack in Odesa region
After Russian attacks in Odesa region, Ukrzaliznytsia has assigned an additional group of railcars to the Moldovan capital Chișinău from Odesa and Kyiv. This was announced by the national carrier reported in their social networks.
According to him, tickets for the additional cars will be available by December 20.
"This was UZ's prompt response to the complications of crossing the Moldovan border by other means of transport. Ukrzaliznytsia continues to monitor the situation and will increase the capacity of its connections with Chișinău if necessary so that all residents of both countries can move freely between Moldova and Ukraine," the statement said.
The day before, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported that due to the Russian attack near the village of Mayaki in Odesa region, there is no vehicular traffic to settlements and border crossing points in the west of the region.
Instead, the authorities provided a list of available border crossing points in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.
- On December 18 Russians struck with a drone a car driving on a bridge near Mayaky, Odesa region – a woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary, and travel to Moldova is difficult.
- The next evening, the occupiers attacked the port infrastructure in the Odesa region, resulting in eight deaths and 27 injuries.
- On the night of December 20, the occupiers attacked electricity generation facilities in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipro regions.
