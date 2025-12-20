Some of the victims were in the bus at the epicenter of the attack: SES on the consequences of Russia's strike on Odesa region
Russians killed eight people and wounded nearly three dozen in their attack on Odesa region on the evening of December 19. About said The State Emergency Service.
"Eight lives were cut short by an enemy attack on Odesa region, and 27 more people were wounded. Last night, Russia launched a missile attack on a port infrastructure facility in Odesa district," the statement said.
Some of the injured people were on the bus that was at the epicenter of the attack, the SES noted.
The impact caused trucks to catch fire in the parking lot and damaged cars, all of which were quickly extinguished, the emergency workers said.
On the evening of December 19, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that the occupiers were firing ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target on Pivdenne near Odesa.
- On December 18 Russians struck with a drone a car driving on a bridge near Mayaky, Odesa region – a woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary, and travel to Moldova is difficult.
- The next day, it became known that due to the strike, there was no road traffic to the settlements and border crossing points in western Odesa region. Instead, the authorities published a list of available border crossing points in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.
- PM Svyrydenko stated that there will be no price increase, including on fuel, after the occupiers' attacks on the bridge.
- The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council noted that the Russian occupiers have no opportunities to land in Odesa and the region.
