Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa region: seven people killed

On the evening of December 19, Russia massively attacked a port infrastructure facility near Odesa with ballistic missiles

Port (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of Friday, December 19, Russians launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region, killing and wounding people. About this reported head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

According to him, the occupiers again massively attacked a port infrastructure facility in Odesa district with ballistic missiles. The strike caused a fire in the parking lot of trucks.

According to preliminary information, seven people were killed. Another 15 people were injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Kiper added that the work of operational and emergency services was hampered by the air raid.

At 21:00, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of ballistic missiles from the south. And at 21:04, the military reported about the high-speed target for Pivdenne.

In the evening of December 18 russians strike with a drone at a car driving across a bridge near the village of Mayaki – a woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary near Mayaki, and travel to Moldova is difficult.

The State Border Guard Service reported that on the morning of December 19 car queues near Mayaky disappeared – people realized that traffic would not be restored so quickly. People are advised to go to Moldova through Vinnytsia region.