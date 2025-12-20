NSDC Center: Russians have no opportunities to land in Odesa and Odesa region from the sea
The Russian occupiers have no opportunity to land in Odesa and the region, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.
"Odesa, Odesa region, a number of public media outlets are spreading fakes about the threat of Russian landing and other military horror stories. There is no military land threat, and the Russians have no ability to carry out any operation from the sea, everything is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he wrote.
Kovalenko noted that the Russian Federation is now directing large resources to air strikes and attempts to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Odesa region.
At the same time, the occupiers "spend a lot of effort on local propaganda," the official emphasized.
"It is important to endure now. The power industry is working, the military is working – many people are involved in repelling attacks, restoring, ensuring security, information resilience, medicine, and logistics. You can understand those who are tired. Russia is the cause of all the trouble. But no other European country would be able to provide such a pace of counteraction and recovery in such difficult conditions in the current war conditions," said the head of the Center for Public Affairs.
The day before, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that there would be no price increases, in particular for fuel, after the occupiers' attacks on the bridge near the village of Mayaki, which connects Odesa region.
- On December 13, the occupiers carried out massive shelling energy sector in the Odesa region. Subsequently, the authorities recognized the situation in the region as an emergency state level.
- On December 18 Russians struck with a drone at a car driving on the bridge near Mayaki – a woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary, making it difficult to travel to Moldova.
- The next day, it became known that due to the strike, there was no road traffic to the settlements and border crossing points in western Odesa region. Instead, the authorities published a list of available border crossing points in Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions.
- Russians launched missile strikes on port infrastructure in Odesa region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
