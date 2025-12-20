NSDC Center: Russians have no opportunities to land in Odesa and Odesa region from the sea

Kovalenko said that the invaders are "spending a lot of effort" on propaganda in Odesa region amid air attacks and attempts to create a humanitarian catastrophe

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Russian occupiers have no opportunity to land in Odesa and the region, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.

"Odesa, Odesa region, a number of public media outlets are spreading fakes about the threat of Russian landing and other military horror stories. There is no military land threat, and the Russians have no ability to carry out any operation from the sea, everything is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he wrote.

Kovalenko noted that the Russian Federation is now directing large resources to air strikes and attempts to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Odesa region.

At the same time, the occupiers "spend a lot of effort on local propaganda," the official emphasized.

"It is important to endure now. The power industry is working, the military is working – many people are involved in repelling attacks, restoring, ensuring security, information resilience, medicine, and logistics. You can understand those who are tired. Russia is the cause of all the trouble. But no other European country would be able to provide such a pace of counteraction and recovery in such difficult conditions in the current war conditions," said the head of the Center for Public Affairs.

The day before, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that there would be no price increases, in particular for fuel, after the occupiers' attacks on the bridge near the village of Mayaki, which connects Odesa region.