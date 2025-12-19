No increase in fuel prices after Russia's strikes on the bridge in Odesa region – Svyrydenko

Odesa region is provided with all necessary resources to maintain humanitarian stability, assures Prime Minister

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: Prime Minister's Telegram channel)

There will be no price fluctuations, including an increase in the cost of fuel, the Prime Minister assured Yulia Sviridenko. About this she said commenting on Russian strikes on the bridge connecting Odesa and Izmail.

According to her, the government is urgently eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on the main bridge that connects Izmail with the regional center.

The authorities are providing the maximum possible alternative transportation between parts of Odesa Oblast. All relevant services are involved in the work. Svyrydenko added that actions are being coordinated with international partners.

"The region has all the necessary resources to maintain humanitarian stability. There will be no price fluctuations, including an increase in fuel prices. We ensure stable operation of the banking and payment systems," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Svyrydenko added that the government is simplifying the conditions for passenger transportation, especially bus services, while expanding the capabilities of rail transport. Particular attention is paid to the conditions for the continuous operation of business.

The Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Community and Territorial Development – has been appointed responsible for coordinating all actions in the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Photo: Telegram channel of Yulia Sviridenko

In the evening of December 18 russians strike with a drone at a car driving across a bridge near the village of Mayaki – a woman died from her injuries and her three children were hospitalized. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary near Mayaki, and travel to Moldova is difficult.

The State Border Guard Service reported that on the morning of December 19 car queues near Mayaky disappeared – people realized that traffic would not be restored so quickly. People are advised to go to Moldova through Vinnytsia region.