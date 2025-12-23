First consequences of shelling: dead in Khmelnytsky, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, including a child

As a result of Russia's massive attack, there are destructions, casualties and injuries in Kyiv and the region, Khmelnytsky, Odesa, Zhytomyr and other regions

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night and morning of December 23, Russia massively shells Ukraine with drones and missiles. One person is killed in Khmelnytsky and Kyiv regions. A child was killed in the Zhytomyr region. This was reported by local regional military administrations .

The head of the Khmelnytsky Military District Administration Sergey Tyurin reported that a man born in 1953 was killed in the enemy attack. The shelling also caused power outages.

A fire broke out in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack and a woman born in 1949 died, , said Mykola Kalashnik, head of the OVA. Three more people were injured: a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976 and a girl born in 2009. They received shrapnel wounds.

Two private houses were also damaged in Obukhivske. Windows were smashed, facades and roofs were damaged.

According to information from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko , debris fell near a residential building in the capital's Sviatoshynskyi district. Windows on the fifth floor were damaged.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, four people were injured in Sviatoshyno district, including a 16-year-old child.

In Zhytomyr region there are several hits or falling fragments of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, , said the head of the JMA Vitaliy Bunechko.

Residential buildings, civilian private enterprises, and a shop were damaged.

Six people are known to have been injured, including two children. One child and one adult were hospitalized.

Later it became known that the hospitalized child born in 2021 could not be saved – he died.

The Russians also struck the south of Odesa region , , said the head of the OVA, Oleh Kiper. The strikes damaged energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure.

In one of the districts, a civilian cargo ship and a warehouse were damaged. The roof of a two-story residential building caught fire and the garage was damaged. The fires were extinguished.

In another district, windows and roofs in 122 private houses and glazing in three more multi-storey buildings were damaged. An empty warehouse was damaged.

Power outages in affected areas.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military District Maxim Kozitsky reported that combat drones attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility. It was not without consequences.