Ukrainian Armed Forces continue clearing Pokrovsk despite reports of Russian control over the city

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff)

Ukrainian forces continue to destroy the occupiers in Pokrovsk and are organizing additional logistical routes to the city. This is against the backdrop of information about Russian control over 95% of Pokrovsk reported the "East" military grouping.

"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of our units with everything they need," the statement said.

The military noted that search and assault operations and elimination of the enemy in the city's buildings continue in Pokrovsk. In Myrnohrad, the elimination of Russian occupants on the outskirts of the city continues.

In total, Ukrainian troops stopped 52 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. 130 occupants were neutralized.

They also destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, a tank and an armored combat vehicle, damaged a car, and destroyed five enemy infantry hideouts.