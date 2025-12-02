In Pokrovsk, the Russians attempted a "flag raising" and fled. The city is being cleaned up

Search and assault operations and elimination of the enemy in urban areas continue in Pokrovsk, and Ukrainian troops are holding the line in Myrnohrad. The enemy keeps trying to plant flags for propaganda purposes, reported in the operational command "East".

"The invaders, taking advantage of the thick fog, made another attempt to "flag off" one of the city's districts so that propagandists could use it as evidence of taking control of the entire Pokrovsk. After that, they fled in a hurry, and the mopping up of the enemy groups continues," the military said.

According to them, the occupiers are trying to show that they control the city, but they are suffering heavy losses.

As for Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are defending the city and eliminating the enemy on the outskirts of the city. Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of Ukrainian units with everything they need.

In total, Ukrainian troops stopped 72 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy lost 104 soldiers, 81 of them were killed.

In addition, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of automotive equipment were destroyed, two vehicles and one enemy artillery system were damaged.

In total, 445 occupants, 586 UAVs of various types and 43 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, and 50 Russian UAVs were destroyed. The missile and artillery units carried out 1261 fire missions.