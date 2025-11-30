The commander of the DSHV criticized the statements about the "loss" of Pokrovsk: You are harming us with this

Oleh Apostol (Photo: 95th Brigade)

Statements that Pokrovsk has been "lost" or is allegedly surrounded by Russians harm the military at the front and demotivate them. About this said commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol.

He cited the example of the intense discussion in the information space about the fighting in Pokrovsk. Sometimes there are statements that the city is allegedly already captured by the Russians, but at such moments the military "have questions".

"I am a military man and I do not understand why you are doing this... You are influencing our subordinates, the low-level commanders who are defending the city... Where is the person who shouted that Pokrovsk was lost? What are his actions: has he apologized, should he apologize, or should he shut down? We are at war, and you are harming our actions a little bit by your actions," the commander of the Airborne Forces emphasized.

At the moment, Pokrovsk is holding out, the general emphasized.

He also explained in detail about the Russian flags that the occupiers hang in certain areas or settlements as a sign of "capture". According to the Apostle, this does not mean that the enemy really dominates the area.

"If you see a flag being raised somewhere in a village, it doesn't mean that the village has been captured. A soldier ran in, raised the flag and then died two hours later or half a day later. We will not hang flags, but we already have certain areas of Pokrovsk under our control," the brigadier general emphasized.