BILD: Trump interrupts talks with Europeans to call Putin

Politicians remain in the White House to continue negotiations

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump interrupted talks with European partners and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, states correspondent for the German tabloid BILD.

According to him, the negotiations were to continue after the call.

Earlier, the US president said he would call Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy and European partners.

Meanwhile, Suspilne, citing its own sources, at 23:54 wrote that this meeting has already ended.

There are no official statements yet.

UPDATED. "The meeting is over, but the leaders remain in the White House to continue negotiations, perhaps in a different format," said the Ukrainian president's spokesman Sergey Nykyforov.