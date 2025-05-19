Ukraine's Security Service strikes at gas towers in the Black Sea: Russian radar and warehouses destroyed – video

Gas rigs in the Black Sea (Illustrative photo: GUR)

A Russian radar system and warehouses on gas production platforms were destroyed in the Black Sea. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that recently, officers of the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department conducted a combined special operation in the Black Sea. Using sea and air drones, they destroyed Russian equipment located on Ukrainian gas production platforms.

First, one of the towers was hit by an airborne drone, and then a naval drone targeted it. The SBU managed to destroy the Neva radar used by the enemy to monitor the air and surface situation, as well as the warehouse and residential unit on the tower.

"Within the framework of one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones, which demonstrated the effectiveness of pair work. We have once again reminded the enemy that no Russian trash has a place in the Black Sea," the SBU said .

The security forces also reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU has managed to hit the Crimean bridge and 11 Russian warships using surface drones. This has led to a decrease in Russian dominance in the Black Sea and the restoration of the grain corridor.