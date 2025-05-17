SBU drones behind May 16 explosions in Crimea at Russian warehouses – source

There are probably dead among the occupiers who were in the military warehouse

Explosion (Illustrative photo: ukrinform)

On May 16, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the ammunition depots of the 126th Separate Guards Brigade of the Russian Coastal Defense near Perevalny in Crimea. This was reported by a law enforcement source to LIGA.net .

According to the source, Perevalne is home to boxes for storing military equipment, weapons, and fuel and lubricants. Videos posted online showed powerful detonations and fires on the territory of the enemy's warehouses.

Also, according to the residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula, smoke was visible over the territory of the military unit itself, the source said. The situation turned out to be so serious that the occupation authorities had to block traffic on the Simferopol-Alushta highway, which passes by Perevalne.

In addition, there is information about the deaths of Russian soldiers who were in the warehouse, an anonymous source said.

"The SBU continues to work effectively on legitimate military targets in the territory of the Russian-occupied Crimea. The work on weakening the enemy's military capabilities will continue," said an SBU source .

Warning The video contains foul language!

On the morning of May 16, it was reported that explosions were heard in Crimea. In particular, in Sevastopol near the Kacha and Belbek airfields. According to preliminary data, airfields and ammunition depots could have been hit.