Ukraine destroyed the second Russian plane in a day during a strike on occupied Crimea – Zelensky

The President spoke about the operation against military facilities on the peninsula

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian military forces have destroyed a second Russian military plane in a day during a strike on temporarily occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in an evening address.

"The shooting down of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant – proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army carried out an operation against military facilities in the territory of Crimea very accurately: minus one more, the second Russian aircraft in a day," the president said.

The defenders also managed to destroy the military depots of the occupiers, Zelenskyy noted.

Judging by the context, the attacks took place on the evening of May 2 and the night of May 3.

On the evening of May 2, the Defense Forces in the Black Sea destroyed a Russian Su-30 aircraft – the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone.

On the night of May 3, Russians complained about drone and unmanned boat attacks on the Krasnodar Territory. Explosions were heard in Anapa, Taman, and Novorossiysk.