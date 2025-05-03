Ukraine destroyed the second Russian plane in a day during a strike on occupied Crimea – Zelensky
Ukrainian military forces have destroyed a second Russian military plane in a day during a strike on temporarily occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in an evening address.

"The shooting down of a Russian military aircraft by our naval drone was brilliant – proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army carried out an operation against military facilities in the territory of Crimea very accurately: minus one more, the second Russian aircraft in a day," the president said.

The defenders also managed to destroy the military depots of the occupiers, Zelenskyy noted.

Judging by the context, the attacks took place on the evening of May 2 and the night of May 3.

