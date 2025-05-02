Crimea was massively attacked by drones – video

Russian military airfields in different parts of the peninsula were under attack

Belbek airfield (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of May 2, the temporarily occupied Crimea was under massive attack by drones. Explosions were heard, in particular, in Sevastopol, Simferopol and Saksky districts, where the Russian military airfields Novofedorivka, Kacha, Belbek, Khersones and Hvardiyske are located. This was reported by propaganda Telegram channels, the mayor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhayev and the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Krymsky Viter.

In Sevastopol, according to Razvozhayev, UAVs attacked Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay, Kacha and Balaklava.

At 02:59, he wrote about a "massive combined attack" and that more than 10 drones were allegedly shot down.

Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol was also under attack.

Explosions were heard near Feodosia, Hvardiyske (Simferopol district), Novofedorivka (Saky district), near Dzhankoy, Armyanske, etc .

In the villages around Kacha airfield, the blast wave smashed out doors and windows in houses. Fires broke out in some places.

Traffic on the Kerch Bridge was blocked.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 89 drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of Crimea during the night, and another 23 were allegedly shot down over the Black Sea.

In total, the aggressor country's military department counted 121 allegedly downed or intercepted drones.