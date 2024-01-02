Ukrainian artillery has destroyed the new Russian 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar complex. The video was published by the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations of the Navy of Ukraine and shared by Militarnyi.

According to reports, the military used the M142 HIMARS to attack the complex. The attack on the Yastreb-AV was carried out on the basis of data from reconnaissance drones.The anti-battery system of the Russian occupants was eliminated with two GMLRS missiles.The publication emphasizes that the Russian Defense Ministry handed over the 1K148 Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance complex to the troops only a few days ago. Testing of this equipment was completed two months before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.The radar complex can automatically track the trajectory of projectiles and determine the exact coordinates of artillery positions.