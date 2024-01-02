New Russian Yastreb-AV complex doesn't survive a duel with HIMARS – video
Ukrainian artillery has destroyed the new Russian 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar complex. The video was published by the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations of the Navy of Ukraine and shared by Militarnyi.
The anti-battery system of the Russian occupants was eliminated with two GMLRS missiles.
The publication emphasizes that the Russian Defense Ministry handed over the 1K148 Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance complex to the troops only a few days ago. Testing of this equipment was completed two months before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The radar complex can automatically track the trajectory of projectiles and determine the exact coordinates of artillery positions.