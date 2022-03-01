UA
UA
Новости
Политика
Общество
Мир
Происшествия
Киев
Спорт
Новости регионов
Бизнес
Экономика
Люди
Идеи и кейсы
ProГаз
UAExport
ТЭК
Авто
Транспорт
Недвижимость
Продовольствие
FMCG
Про новости компаний
Украинская фактология
Финансы
Экономика
Банки
Личные деньги
Фондовый рынок
Конвертер валют
Валюта
Банковские металлы
Выбрать кредит онлайн
Про новости компаний
Tech
Технологии
Телеком
Гаджеты
В Украине
Стартапы
Разное
Про новости компаний
Life
Истории
Советы
Пояснения
Развлечения
Досье
Все досье
Персони
Компании
Партии
Праздники
Организации
Блоги
Спецпроекты
Мнения
Рассылки
Фото и видео
Промокоды
ОСАГО
Вакансии
iGaming
LIGA.Радників
Авторы
Редакция
Архив
ТВ-программа
RSS-каналы

Let’s support Ukrainian grandparents in the war with Russia.

01.03.2022, 14:21
Let’s support Ukrainian grandparents in the war with Russia. - Фото
help

We are all living in a new reality.

The Russian Federation’s insidious attack on Ukraine has made us even more determined, united, courageous and fearless. We are uniting to help the Ukrainian armed forces, the Territorial Defence Forces and the Ukrainians, who suffer most from Russian aggression. Single grandparents are now completely isolated in their homes. Without water, food and necessary support. Many geriatric hostels are located in hot spots. Because of the blown-up of the bridges, they have no deliveries and are running out of medicine. Culture is complicated.

But we can influence it and help in any way we can. We’re starting a collection on the website. The funds will be used for the purchase of food, medicine, hygiene, fuel and the transfer of volunteers to wards. We need your support! We will win on all fronts! Glory to Ukraine! For our friends abroad, you can make a donate here

For those in Ukraine: https://letshelp.com.ua/donate 

Ольга Клеткина
Если Вы заметили орфографическую ошибку, выделите её мышью и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.

Комментарии

Последние новости
Спецпроекты
 