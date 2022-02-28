Ukraine creates International Legion to fight Russia: how to join
"Everyone willing to defend the security of Europe and the world can come and stand together with the Ukrainians to fight the 21st-century invaders," Zelenskyi said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba explained that all foreigners willing to join the International Legion of the Territorial Defence Force can do so by applying at Ukraine’s diplomatic offices in their respective countries.
"Together, we defeated Hitler, and we can defeat Putin," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
As per the provisions on performing active duty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons, foreigners can voluntarily perform an active duty under a contract specifically as a part of the Territorial Defence Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
To enlist into the International Legion, contact the Defence Attaché with the Embassy of Ukraine in your country.
Embassy of Ukraine in Poland:
Address: Al. J. Ch. Szucha 7, 00-580
Tel.: +48 22 621 39 79
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany:
Address: Albrechtstrasse 26, 10117, Berlin
Tel: +49 (030) 2888 71 16
Consular Department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Denmark:
Email: [email protected]
Tel.: +45 81 45 52 60
Embassy of Ukraine in France:
Address: 21, avenue de Saxe, 75007, Paris
Email: [email protected]
Embassy of Ukraine in the USA:
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 202-349-2963
Embassy of Ukraine in the UK:
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +44 20 7727 6312
Embassy of Ukraine in Spain:
Email: [email protected]
Tel.: +34 917 48 93 60
Embassy of Ukraine in Prague
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +420 233 342 000
Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +421 2/592 028 10
Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +385 1 4616 296
Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +36 1 422 4120
Embassy of Ukraine in Romania
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +40 21 230 3660
Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +373 22 582 284
Embassy of Ukraine in Lithuania
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +370 5 212 1536
Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +371 67 243 082
Embassy of Ukraine in Estonia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +372 601 5815
Embassy of Ukraine in Finland
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +358 9 2289000
Embassy of Ukraine in Sweden
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +46 70 407 61 03
Embassy of Ukraine in Norway
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +47 22 83 55 60
Embassy of Ukraine in Austria
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +43 1 47971720
Embassy of Ukraine in Slovenia
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +386 1 421 06 04
Embassy of Ukraine in Albania
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +355 69 489 8865
Embassy of Ukraine in Greece
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +30 21 0680 0230
Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia
Email: [email protected]
Address: просп. Чавчавадзе, 76-г
Embassy of Ukraine in Netherlands
Email: [email protected]
Address: Zeestraat 78, The Hague, Netherlands
Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +32 2 379 21 11
Embassy of Ukraine in Switzerland
Email: [email protected]
Embassy of Ukraine in Portugal
Email: [email protected]
Address: Av. das Descobertas 18, Lisbon
Embassy of Ukraine in Italy
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +39 06 841 2630
Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +90 212 662 25 41
Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +994 12 449 40 95
Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +7 7172 33 61 92
Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland
Address: 16 Elgin Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Tel: +353 1 668 5189
Embassy of Ukraine in Canada
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 613-230-2961
Embassy of Ukraine in Israel
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +972 3-627-3300
