Ukraine creates International Legion to fight Russia: how to join

Yesterday, on February 27, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the creation of the International Legion of the Territorial Defence Force of Ukraine. Read on to learn how you can join.

"Everyone willing to defend the security of Europe and the world can come and stand together with the Ukrainians to fight the 21st-century invaders," Zelenskyi said.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba explained that all foreigners willing to join the International Legion of the Territorial Defence Force can do so by applying at Ukraine’s diplomatic offices in their respective countries.



"Together, we defeated Hitler, and we can defeat Putin," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.



As per the provisions on performing active duty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons, foreigners can voluntarily perform an active duty under a contract specifically as a part of the Territorial Defence Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



To enlist into the International Legion, contact the Defence Attaché with the Embassy of Ukraine in your country.



Embassy of Ukraine in Poland:

Address: Al. J. Ch. Szucha 7, 00-580

Tel.: +48 22 621 39 79



Embassy of Ukraine in Germany:

Address: Albrechtstrasse 26, 10117, Berlin

Tel: +49 (030) 2888 71 16



Consular Department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Denmark:

Email:

Tel.: +45 81 45 52 60



Embassy of Ukraine in France:

Address: 21, avenue de Saxe, 75007, Paris

Email:



Embassy of Ukraine in the USA:

Email:

Tel: +1 202-349-2963



Embassy of Ukraine in the UK:

Email:

Tel: +44 20 7727 6312



Embassy of Ukraine in Spain:

Email:

Embassy of Ukraine in Spain:

Email:

Tel.: +34 917 48 93 60

Оксана Житнюк

