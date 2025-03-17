EU confirms US exit from center investigating Russian war crimes

The institution was established to hold Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression

Eurojust (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL / EPA)

The United States has withdrawn from the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA), Sky News reported.

US officials informed Eurojust that they would not continue their participation in the ICPA.

The agency noted that the international center remains operational, supporting national investigations into the crime of aggression related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, on the morning of March 17, The New York Times reported on the US withdrawal, citing anonymous sources.

According to their information, the administration of US President Donald Trump did not provide specific reasons for the decision, aside from the need to reallocate resources—a justification also used for other staffing and policy moves by the new American leadership.

