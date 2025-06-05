Russia accuses Britain of involvement in Operation Spiderweb
Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, has accused the UK of being involved in organizing the Ukrainian attack on Russian strategic airfields, he said in an interview with Sky News.
According to Kaelin, the success of the operation requires access to "high-tech geospatial data" that only the United States and the United Kingdom possess.
"I don't believe America [is involved], President Trump has denied that, of course, but London has not denied that," he said.
According to the so-called diplomat, Ukraine's attacks "are taking the conflict to another level of escalation" and bringing World War III closer.
"We know very well how involved London is, how deeply British troops are involved in cooperation with Ukraine," he added.
- On June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia. This is 34% of all Russian strategic cruise missile carriers , the estimated cost of which is $7 billion.
- On June 4, Trump spoke with Putin, and he threatened to "respond" to special operation "Web".