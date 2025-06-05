The aggressor country believes that the British provided Ukraine with geospatial data necessary for a successful drone attack

Ukraine hosts British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, has accused the UK of being involved in organizing the Ukrainian attack on Russian strategic airfields, he said in an interview with Sky News.

According to Kaelin, the success of the operation requires access to "high-tech geospatial data" that only the United States and the United Kingdom possess.

"I don't believe America [is involved], President Trump has denied that, of course, but London has not denied that," he said.

According to the so-called diplomat, Ukraine's attacks "are taking the conflict to another level of escalation" and bringing World War III closer.

"We know very well how involved London is, how deeply British troops are involved in cooperation with Ukraine," he added.