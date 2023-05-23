EU pays Ukraine further €1.5bn in macro-financial assistance, ‘and more will come’

The European Union has made further payment of EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine under the macro-financial assistance package, it announced on Tuesday.

The funds will help Ukraine keep on paying wages and pensions and maintain essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people, the European commission said in a statement.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges," the EU’s executive arm added.

A further monthly payment of EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine is expected to be disbursed in June.

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen noted that the bloc had paid €7.5 billion in macro-financial assistance since the start of this year.

"This funding is contributing significantly to covering Ukraine's immediate financial needs. And more will come," she was quoted as saying.

Late last year, the EU and Ukraine agreed on a EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package for 2023, designed to cover Ukraine's state budget deficit.

Today’s is the tenth tranche of macro-financial assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.