Ukraine to spend almost 22% of GDP on defence next year

The national security and defence council of Ukraine, or RNBO, on Monday approved the allocation of at least 21.6 percent of the country’s gross domestic product for defence purposes, according to a decree published by the presidential office.

The RNBO’s decision orders the government to allocate at least UAH 1.69 trillion (USD 46.5 billion) for matters relating to defence, reflecting Kyiv’s growing needs as Russia’s full-scale aggression drags into the next year.

Priority in defence spending is to be given, among other things, to:

Purchase, repair, restoration, and modernisation of weapons, equipment, missiles and ammunition

Financial support for military personnel

Counterintelligence and counter-sabotage activities

Strengthening border protection

Demining

In addition, the national security and defence council has ordered security and defence bodies to ensure that claims and lawsuits are carried out to "reduce overdue receivables".

By July, overdue receivables to the defence ministry amounted to UAH 33 billion, of which 67.5 percent were owed by Ukrainian enterprises.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the RNBO demanded that at least 5 percent of the planned GDP be allocated to defence.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.