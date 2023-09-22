Ukraine receives over UAH 100bn from US, EU in two days

The European Union on Friday transferred the eighth tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said.

On Thursday, after a nearly two-month break, Ukraine received another USD 1.25 billion of financial assistance from the United States.

"In total, the EU’s budgetary support for Ukraine in 2023 already amounts to EUR 13.5 billion. The total support has reached about EUR 70 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Mr Shmyhal posted on Twitter.

This is the 14th tranche of macro-financial assistance since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kyiv is to receive three more EU tranches by the end of the year, the country’s finance ministry said.

"The EU's macro-financial assistance is a significant contribution to ensuring financial stability and accelerating the victory in the war," Ukrainian finance minister Sergii Marchenko was quoted as saying.

"I am grateful to my colleagues from all EU institutions for their leadership in supporting Ukraine and the rhythmic provision of funds, which helps the Ukrainian state to timely and fully finance state budget expenditures, especially social and humanitarian ones."

