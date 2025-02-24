Britain allocates record $5.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine – Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not reveal details of new aid package for Ukraine

Keir Starmer (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA)

The United Kingdom has announced a record £4.5 billion ($5.69 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, as declared by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a plenary session titled "Support Ukraine."

Starmer emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine further to ensure lasting peace rather than a temporary pause in the conflict. He believes this can be achieved by increasing military support to Kyiv.

"And Britain is doing just that – providing £4.5 billion in military aid. This is more than ever before. We are doing everything possible to train Ukrainian forces so that Ukraine can be even more mobilized," Starmer stated.

The British premier also highlighted the importance of increasing economic pressure on Russia to compel Vladimir Putin to make concessions. As a result, London is introducing its largest sanctions package against Russia since the start of the full-scale war.

On February 21, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer, claiming they had done nothing to end the war.

On February 22, The Telegraph reported that Britain was preparing to announce a new aid package for Ukraine.