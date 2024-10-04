Czechia and Ukraine agree on joint production of up to 300,000 155mm shells per year

Production of projectiles is planned to start in 2025. The Czech side will share the necessary know-how with the Ukrainian company

Artillery rounds (Photo: Czechoslovakgroup)

The Czech Republic and Ukraine have agreed to jointly produce 155mm artillery shells, according to a press release from Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

On October 2, at the International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC2) in Kyiv, the Czech company signed several major contracts with the Ukrainian enterprise Ukrainian Armor. The production of large-caliber artillery and tank shells will begin in 2025, both in Ukraine and the Czech Republic, to "accelerate and increase" production rates and reduce the cost of the shells.

CSG will provide the Ukrainian manufacturer with the necessary know-how and assistance to start production. The plan is to produce 100,000 units of ammunition in 2025 and increase production to 300,000 units or more in 2026.

CSG has been cooperating with Ukraine long before the start of the full-scale war. In 2018, CSG supplied Ukraine with dozens of self-propelled howitzers and infantry fighting vehicles. Since 2022, the Czech company has begun "more substantial deliveries" of equipment, including tanks, IFVs, self-propelled artillery, and air defense systems. The company also supplies ammunition to Ukraine under the Czech initiative.

On August 29, the Czech Republic reported that the supply of shells to Ukraine under the Czech initiative is proceeding according to plan. The Czech foreign minister stated that the country will convince allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine.

On September 9, the chief of the Czech General Staff called on allies to allow Ukraine to strike long-range targets in Russia. He considers Russia's nuclear threats to be serious.