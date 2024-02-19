Ukraine cannot lose this war, which Putin views as key, new Finnish President Stubb says

The West should continuously support Ukraine to ensure its victory, Finland President Alexander Stubb has said

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA/KIMMO BRANDT)

The new president of Finland, Alexander Stubb, emphasized the importance of further support for Ukraine, addressing the Western countries. He stated that the Russo-Ukrainian war is very important for Vladimir Putin, so Ukraine must win, reports Yle.

Thus, Stubb answered the journalists' question whether the West had failed to support Ukraine.

"If the West had not supported Ukraine, it would no longer exist," said Stubb.

At the same time, the newly elected Finland leader recognized that the supply of weapons to Ukraine is an urgent problem, and stressed that support from the West should be continuous.

"The only thing Putin understands is power. You show any weakness, any softness, and he will attack," Stubb said.

He believes that the Russo-Ukrainian war is "too important for Putin to lose, and that's what makes it quite problematic."

On February 11, Stubb won the presidential election from the center-right National Coalition Party. Previously, he was the country's prime minister. In 2017, Stubb left politics and had no intention of returning, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine changed his mind.

The politician was the country's prime minister in 2014-2015, and in 2015-2016 he headed the Ministry of Finance. Before becoming prime minister, he headed the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Trade, was a member of the Parliament of Finland and the European Parliament, as well as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stubb stated that he does not agree with the fact that Ukraine should give up at least part of its land for peace with Russia, he supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and promised to actively contribute to this process.