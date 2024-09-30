FM Sybiha on his way to Hungary to discuss Ukraine's EU and NATO accession with Szijjártó

This visit is part of the regional tour of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, which he started in Romania after his appointment

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Budapest on Monday to meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the diplomats will discuss key issues, including the development of relations between Ukraine and Hungary, joint economic and border infrastructure projects, the protection of national minority rights, and Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO.

Special attention will be given to the Peace Formula as a pathway to a just resolution of the Russian aggression.

The ministry noted that this visit is part of Sybiha's regional tour, which began with a visit to Romania following his appointment.

On July 2, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, proposing a ceasefire for further negotiations.

On July 5, Orbán traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following this, Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of Hungary acting as a mediator.

On September 10, Szijjártó announced that Budapest plans to use its share of funds from the European Peace Facility to support the defense of the African country Chad, rather than providing assistance and arms to Ukraine.