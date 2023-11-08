Joint intel and foreign ministry mission evacuates civilians out of conflict zone in Gaza

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence is conducting a joint operation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to rescue Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip. The operation is being conducted under direct presidential authority, the agency said.

"The operation to rescue Ukrainians is carried out by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense under the order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, under direct authority of President of Ukraine," reports military intelligence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first group of Ukrainian citizens - 43 people who are now safe in Egypt - were evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The president noted that the evacuation is ongoing.

The head of state added that Ukraine also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, expressed gratitude for the help of the leaders of Romania and Ukraine, noting that the evacuation mission lasted almost a month.

In 2021, the Defense Intelligence conducted a special evacuation operation in Afghanistan. Intel officers evacuated about 700 people.

A member of the mission in Afghanistan said such operations had not yet been conducted in independent Ukraine.

In the spring of 2023, the Defense Intelligence conducted a special evacuation operation from war-torn Sudan when it was possible to evacuate 91 Ukrainians and 51 foreigners.

