Harris vows to support Ukraine in case of victory in presidential election

Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for his comments about the war in Ukraine

Kamala Harris (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The current vice president of the USA, Kamala Harris, promised that she would support Ukraine in case of victory in the presidential elections. She made the corresponding statement at the national convention of the Democratic Party, reports The Associated Press.

"As President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris said.

At the same time, she criticized the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, for his words about the war in Ukraine.

Harris also said in her speech that five days before a full-scale war, she warned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also said she helped lead Washington's diplomatic response, bringing together "more than 50 countries."

On August 21, Harris was officially approved as a presidential candidate from the Democratic Party.

On the same day, Reuters reported that the Harris campaign had raised $500 million since Biden dropped out of the race.