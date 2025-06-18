People's Deputy Dovhyy wrote a statement about the termination of his deputy powers

The People's Deputy, according to him, plans to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, social and cultural projects.

Oles Dovhiy (Photo: facebook.com/oles.dovhiy)

On June 18, People's Deputy Oles Dovhyy announced that he had written a statement on the termination of his powers as a People's Deputy. He reported this on his Facebook page.

"I am leaving politics. I have written a statement terminating the powers of a people's deputy," Dovhyy wrote.

He added that he does not plan to run for office or hold positions in state and local government.

Instead, the People's Deputy, according to him, plans to continue supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, social and cultural projects.

"I believe in Ukraine, thank my family, friends and team for their support! I value common sense and decency!", Dovgy wrote.