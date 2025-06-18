People's Deputy Dovhyy wrote a statement about the termination of his deputy powers
On June 18, People's Deputy Oles Dovhyy announced that he had written a statement on the termination of his powers as a People's Deputy. He reported this on his Facebook page.
"I am leaving politics. I have written a statement terminating the powers of a people's deputy," Dovhyy wrote.
He added that he does not plan to run for office or hold positions in state and local government.
Instead, the People's Deputy, according to him, plans to continue supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, social and cultural projects.
"I believe in Ukraine, thank my family, friends and team for their support! I value common sense and decency!", Dovgy wrote.
ReferenceIn 2019, Odesa Dovhy was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation as a non-partisan self-nominated candidate for district 102 (Kirovohrad region). He is non-partisan. Member of the Committee on National Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance.
Dovgy was also a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation as a non-party self-nominated candidate from district No. 102 (Kirovohrad region). He was a member of the deputy group "Will of the People". He was the deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Economic Policy. He ran for the parliament of the seventh convocation as a non-party self-nominated candidate from district No. 214 (Kyiv).
In 2011, he became a member of the Kyiv City Council Commission on Budget and Socio-Economic Development.