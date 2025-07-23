National Police extradited from the UAE a suspect in fraud involving drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – photo

The losses of benefactors who transferred money for the purchase of equipment for the military amount to over 50 million UAH

Suspect in organizing a fraudulent scheme (Photo: National Police)

A suspect in the organization of a large-scale fraudulent scheme involving the sale of drones and their components allegedly for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been extradited to Ukraine from the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by...National Police and Office of the Attorney General.

The investigation established that during June-October 2023, the defendant, together with accomplices, under the guise of selling drones, embezzled over 50 million hryvnias, which were transferred by volunteers, charitable organizations, IT companies, and ordinary citizens.

108 victims have been identified in 99 episodes of criminal activity.

"Instead of drones, there were fake invoices, fabricated logistical difficulties, and forged warranty certificates," the National Police reported.

The fraudulent scheme was uncovered in February 2024. The woman and two other defendants were notified of suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale and legalization of assets obtained illegally, committed by an organized group.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, another was placed under round-the-clock house arrest by the court, and the alleged organizer of the scheme has been placed on the international wanted list.

In June, the woman was detained in the United Arab Emirates and subsequently extradited to Ukraine to face criminal charges.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the case files regarding two suspected members of the group have already been sent to the court, and the case against the suspect in organizing the fraudulent scheme has been separated into a separate proceeding.

The woman is in custody.