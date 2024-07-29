Polish Foreing Ministry offers Orbán to leave European Union, create alliance with Putin

During his visit to Romania, Viktor Orbán said that Poland is conducting a "hypocritical policy"

Viktor Orbán (Photo: Jim Lo Skalzo/EPA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski suggested to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán to leave the European Union and create an alliance with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, RFM24 cites the words of the top diplomat.

This is how Bartoszewski responded to the statements of the Hungarian prime minister, who criticized the "wrong" policy of the EU and the West, as well as the "hypocrisy" of Poland. He claimed that, unlike Hungary, his country does not do business with Moscow after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, since it was an attack "both on Poland and on the USA, the EU and NATO."

"I don't really understand why Hungary wants to remain a member of organizations that they don't like so much and that obviously treat them badly. Why doesn't he create an EU with Putin and some authoritarian states of that type? If you don't want to be a member of the club, always you can leave," said Bartoszewski.

He added that Orbán implements anti-European, anti-Polish and anti-Ukrainian policies.

The deputy minister of foreign affairs recalled that Orbán blocks 2 billion zlotys, which is equivalent to $500,000, which the EU must transfer to Poland for compensation for the military equipment transferred by Warsaw to Kyiv.

"They are waiting there to compensate for our military aid to Ukraine. And he is blocking it and says he will continue to block it," Bartoszewski said.

On Saturday, during a visit to Romania, Orbán said that Poland is conducting a "hypocritical policy" and is also changing the balance of power in Europe by weakening the Berlin-Paris axis in favor of a new configuration: London, Warsaw, Kyiv, the Baltic states and Scandinavia.

Thus, the Visegrad group, which in Orbán's interpretation was supposed to be based on the recognition of the strong Germany and Russia and form a third important power, weakened, which, according to him, is the implementation of the "old Polish plan."

On July 2, the Hungarian prime minister visited Kyiv and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Orbán offered to cease fire for further negotiations.

On July 5, Orbán went to Moscow to see Vladimir Putin. After that, the Ukrainian president rejected the possibility of Hungary's mediation.

On July 16, Orbán wrote a letter to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, in which he called for the restoration of diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation.