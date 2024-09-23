UN Security Council needs to be reformed, doubts exist about its ability to maintain peace – Nausėda

The UN should be empowered to stop and restrain the aggressors, Lithuanian President Nausėda stated

Gitanas Nauseda during a speech at the UN (Photo: X page of the President of Lithuania)

Reforms to the United Nations Security Council are needed in light of Russia's war against Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said at the Summit of the Future in New York.

"The lack of a multilateral response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine raises serious doubts about the ability of the United Nations to maintain peace and security in the world. Fundamental reforms of this organisation, including the Security Council, are clearly needed. The United Nations must be empowered to stop and restrain both current and future aggressors," Nausėda said.

The head of state stressed that countries must return to supporting Ukraine based on the rules of international order, highlighting that Ukraine is fighting for freedom and democracy.

The Lithuanian president urged the international community to make greater efforts to limit Russia's ability to continue its "colonial war."

On September 10, the UN stated that it cannot force Russia to comply with international law.

On September 12, the United States proposed ways to transform the UN but noted that expelling Russia would be difficult.

On September 19, UN representatives stated that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure violate international law.