Satellite photos confirm Ukrainian Navy's strike on Russian recon ship Ivan Khurs in Black Sea

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs during the attack on Sevastopol on March 24

Ivan Khurs (Photo: Russian propagandists)

The Ukrainian Navy officially confirmed the successful engagement of the Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs on March 24. Subsequently, OSINT researchers published the corresponding satellite images.

Yesterday, Russian Telegram channels began to publish information about the alleged hit on Ivan Khurs. According to propagandists, the vessel was allegedly struck by two missiles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy, promised details later.

Today, the official Facebook channel of the Naval Forces confirmed the successful destruction of a Russian reconnaissance ship.

OSINT researchers of the CyberBoroshno project published satellite images dated March 24 and March 23.

The place of hit is visible in the rear part of the ship.

On March 24, 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that as a result of an overnight missile attack on the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, significant damage was caused to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, the Defense Forces hit the large landing ships Yamal and Azov, the communications center, as well as several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.