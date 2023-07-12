RU UA
RU UA
News
Business
Special projects
Opinions
Newsletters
Photo and video

Japan to provide Ukraine with a drone detection system

12.07.2023, 16:28
Japan to provide Ukraine with a drone detection system - Photo

Japan will provide Ukraine with a drone detection system, announced Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a speech at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Nippon reports.

Kishida promised that Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation with other countries to maintain and strengthen the international order based on law.

He added that Japan would provide Ukraine with a drone detection system without going into details about the system.

The Japanese leader stressed that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

On June 15, 2023, media reported that Japan was negotiating the supply of artillery rounds to the United States to replenish stocks that would help the Armed Forces in the counteroffensive.

Nataliia Medvedieva
If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.
warJapanmilitary aidFumio Kishida
More on the topic

Comments

Latest news
Special projects
 