Japan to provide Ukraine with a drone detection system

Japan will provide Ukraine with a drone detection system, announced Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a speech at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Nippon reports.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

Kishida promised that Japan will continue to strengthen cooperation with other countries to maintain and strengthen the international order based on law.

He added that Japan would provide Ukraine with a drone detection system without going into details about the system.

The Japanese leader stressed that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

On June 15, 2023, media reported that Japan was negotiating the supply of artillery rounds to the United States to replenish stocks that would help the Armed Forces in the counteroffensive.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.