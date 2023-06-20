Zelenskyy appoints Deputy FM Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Melnyk as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brazil, according to the relevant decree.

"To appoint Andrij Yaroslavovych Melnyk Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federative Republic of Brazil," the document states.

Melnyk held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany from 2014 to 2022.

His tenure was accompanied by numerous controversies and scandals in office. German journalists argued that Melnyk's biting comments toward Chancellor Olaf Scholz harmed Ukraine's image, though some believe his fiery rhetoric helped push Berlin to increase military aid to Kyiv.

In November 2022, Melnyk became the deputy head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has repeatedly expressed "peacemaking" initiatives regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he said that "there is no point in discussing who is right" in the war.

On June 1, 2023, Silva clarified his position and declared his support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemnation of the invasion on the part of the Russian Federation.

On May 11, the Brazilian government announced that it had granted Melnyk the status of ambassador of Ukraine to Brazil.

On the same day, Zelenskyy met with the representative of the President of Brazil. He emphasized that the only way to stop the war is the Ukrainian peace formula.

