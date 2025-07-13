Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated two agents of the Russian special services who recently killed Colonel Ivan Voronich in Kyiv. This was reported in a video commentary by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk .

According to him, on the morning of Sunday, July 13, the SBU detained members of a Russian Federal Security Service combat group who killed a special service officer, Colonel Voronich, three days ago.

The kid clarified that they began to resist.

"There was a corresponding fire contact. But they were eliminated," said the head of the SBU.

He thanked the staff of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police for their professionalism and support.

The SBU press service clarified that the search operation was personally led by Malyuk.

According to the investigation, the murder of the Ukrainian defense lawyer was carried out by two people – a man and a woman. The National Police clarified that they were citizens of another state.

Their curator ordered them to follow the SBU officer, establish his daily schedule and routes. Subsequently, the occupier gave the killers the coordinates of the cache where the gun with a silencer was located.

After killing the SBU colonel, the killers tried to "lay low". But law enforcement officers established their whereabouts in Kyiv region.