SBU: Large-scale cache with weapons for sabotage found in Kharkiv – photos, video

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers found a cache of weapons in a garage, which, according to the investigation, was intended for sabotage. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the SBU, the cache was arranged on the instructions of Russian special services and was prepared for subversive groups of the occupiers in Kharkiv region.

The illegal cache was located in one of the garage boxes in the regional center. During searches of the premises, a significant amount of ammunition was found and seized, including ammunition for small arms, hand grenades, anti-tank mines, as well as several anti-tank grenade launchers and grenades for them. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing the origin of the weapons and ammunition.

The SBI clarified that the cache was arranged in the inspection pit of one of Kharkiv's garage cooperatives. It was securely disguised and designed for long-term storage of explosive items.

The agency claims that two civilians and one serviceman were involved in the arrangement of the cache.

The prosecutor's office added that SBU officers are checking whether this cache could be part of the preparation of subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine, in particular under the coordination of Russian special services.

The pre-trial investigation into the illegal handling of weapons, ammunition and explosives is ongoing. The issue of transferring the seized arsenal to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being resolved.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

In January 2025, it was reported about the detention of 15 suspects in the illegal arms trade.

On June 10, it became known that law enforcement officers detained six people in four regions of the country, they are charged with illegal sale of trophy weapons.