SBU announces detention of six suspects in trophy arms trade – photos

Among the detainees is a law enforcement officer from Dnipro who, through his connections in the frontline areas, was smuggling out trophy weapons

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

Law enforcement officers have detained six people in four regions of the country and charged them with the illegal sale of trophy weapons. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Police .

Russian assault rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers and explosives seized from suspects.

Kyiv region detains two people who took weapons from former battlefields in the region and then looked for clients among criminal circles.

In Dnipro, a local law enforcement officer was detained who, through his connections in the frontline areas, was transporting trophy weapons to the regional center. The official's acquaintance then sent disassembled munitions to customers through the mail under the guise of parcels with household appliances.

A man who smuggled a Russian-made sniper rifle from the Kharkiv sector was detained in Zhytomyr region. The man hid it in a cache and tried to sell it.

According to the police, he was involved in four cases of selling weapons and ammunition. He organized his activities through online correspondence, using postal services for delivery. The "goods" include an under-barrel grenade launcher, anti-personnel mines with detonators, live ammunition and a sniper rifle.

In Zakarpattia region, a 45-year-old resident of Mukachevo district was detained for arms trafficking. According to the investigation, he arranged a cache with explosives and grenade launchers in a forest belt and was looking for buyers.

The National Police clarified that the man sold the client two grenades with fuses, two grenade launchers, a signal mine and an explosive package.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the article on illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The suspects are being held without bail and face up to seven years in prison.

Photo: National Police

