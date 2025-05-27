SBI suspects a law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk of selling captured weapons – photo

During the search, investigators found an assault rifle, a pistol, five hand grenades, eight magazines for automatic weapons, and almost 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigative actions (Photo: SBI)

A law enforcement officer from the Donetsk region and his accomplice have been exposed for organizing a channel for the illegal sale of captured weapons, the State Bureau of Investigation reported.

According to the investigation, a law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk decided to engage in the resale of firearms and other weapons together with an acquaintance. He bought up mostly captured Soviet-style weapons and put them up for resale on the Internet. His accomplice was supposed to provide "delivery". The price for the goods ranged from 50,000 UAH to almost 120,000 UAH.

Both men were charged with the illegal acquisition, possession, and sale of firearms without a permit as required by law, in a prior conspiracy by a group of individuals.

During a search of the suspects' homes and cars, an assault rifle, a pistol, five hand grenades, eight magazines for automatic weapons, and almost 2,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were found and seized. The men did not have any permits to store weapons or ammunition.

They are currently being held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 908,000 for the law enforcement officer and UAH 450,000 for the civilian. They face up to seven years in prison.

