A man was shot dead with a firearm in Kyiv

A man was shot dead with a firearm in Kyivsupplemented
Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of a shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv that resulted in the death of a man. This was reported to by Kyiv police.
Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of a man with a gunshot wound.
All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. Investigative teams of the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, dog handlers and other services are working at the scene.
- A few days ago, on July 8, a man was also shot dead in Kyiv. The man was in a parked car. An unknown person approached him, shot him and fled.