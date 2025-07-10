A man was shot dead with a firearm in Kyiv

Body of man with gunshot wound found in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of a shooting in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv that resulted in the death of a man. This was reported to by Kyiv police.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. Investigative teams of the district and main police departments, criminal investigation officers, dog handlers and other services are working at the scene.