Photo: depositphotos.com

The Republican tactic of delaying aid to Ukraine by demanding additional funding to strengthen the southern border of the United States is supported by a majority of the country's population, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

As part of the monthly survey, respondents were asked: "What do you think Republicans should do: withhold aid to both countries [Ukraine and Israel] until they receive additional funding for border security, or approve aid without funding for the border?"

65% of respondents chose the first option, and even among Democratic respondents it is in first place (51% vs. 49%), and among Republicans it has absolute support (83% vs. 17%).

At the same time, 65% of respondents believe that the United States should support Ukraine in the war against Russia, although only 49% of respondents support the current multibillion-dollar financing package.

Israel has almost the same figures: 65% of respondents said that the United States should support it in the war against Hamas, and 54% support the package currently being considered.

The poll also found that the number of Americans who favor Ukraine is twice as high as the number of those who dislike it – 55% vs. 25%. The 30 percentage point difference is about the same as for NATO and Israel, and much better than, for example, the U.S. Supreme Court or most of the leading media and social networks, such as CNN, Fox News, Facebook, or X-Twitter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in the United States this week, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, but returned without a positive result. Congress continues to argue over problems on the border with Mexico and, most likely, will not approve additional aid to Ukraine of $61.7 billion by the end of the year.