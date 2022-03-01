Let`s support those fighting to protect Ukraine!

Dear friends, you know that helping elderly has always been our priority and passion. But no citizen of Ukraine is safe today unless Ukraine's armed forces and the Territorial Defense of our cities are able to fight for our freedom, our land, and our future.

That is why we are launching on our web-site a fund-raising campaign aimed to collect money to cover the needs of the Territorial Defense units who are helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure peace and order in the cities all over the country.

All funds will be allocated to the humanitarian and technical needs of the Territorial Defense.

Together we can ensure that those protecting our cities are fed, warm and equipped for the fight. Let's turn into a reality the hope of Ukrainian families to see their heroes, their loved ones, their protectors back home alive and unharmed!