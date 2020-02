В США собака принесла хозяевам из лесу медвежонка: фото, видео

View this post on Instagram

It’s raining at the Center today, but we couldn’t be happier. . . . We received word from DGIF that yesterday this little bear cub was successfully fostered out to a wild bear mom with three other young ones! . . . Grow up big and strong in the wild with your new family, little one! . . . This bear (patient #20-0084) was the second successful foster that we’ve had in 2020! The first was bear patient #20-0064. To read more about these cubs’ stories, visit our website! . . . #wildlife #blackbearsofinstagram #wildlifeconservation #conservationeducation #wildlifehospital #wildlifemedicine #blackbear